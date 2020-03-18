This positivity playlist will help get you through the week
HOUSTON – The saying definitely holds true...music is good for the soul!
And after the last few days, we think everyone could use a little music soul-food right now.
That’s why we’re here to bring you some of our favorite songs to add to your very own POSITIVITY PLAYLIST.
Here are a few tunes that are sure to put you in a great mood! Let us know if you have more to add!
1. Justin Timberlake - Can’t Stop The Feeling
2. Katy Perry - Roar
3. Carly Rae Jepsen - Call Me Maybe
4. OneRepublic - I Lived
5. U2 - Beautiful Day
6. Alan Jackson - 5 O’Clock Somewhere
7. Andy Grammar- Keep Your Head Up
8. Rachel Platten - Fight Song
9. Pharrell Williams - Happy
10. American Authors - Best Day Of My Life
11. Bobby McFerrin - Don’t Worry Be Happy
12. Black Eyed Peas - I Gotta Feelin
13. Walk The Moon - Shut Up And Dance
14. James Brown - I Feel Good
15. Travis Tritt - It’s A Great Day To Be Alive
16. The Beatles - All You Need Is Love
17. Natasha Bedingfield - Unwritten
18. George Straight - Here For A Good Time
19. Bruno Mars - Uptown Funk
20. Gloria Gaynor - I Will Survive
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.