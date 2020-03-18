This positivity playlist will help get you through the week

HOUSTON – The saying definitely holds true...music is good for the soul!

And after the last few days, we think everyone could use a little music soul-food right now.

That’s why we’re here to bring you some of our favorite songs to add to your very own POSITIVITY PLAYLIST.

Here are a few tunes that are sure to put you in a great mood! Let us know if you have more to add!

1. Justin Timberlake - Can’t Stop The Feeling

2. Katy Perry - Roar

3. Carly Rae Jepsen - Call Me Maybe

4. OneRepublic - I Lived

5. U2 - Beautiful Day

6. Alan Jackson - 5 O’Clock Somewhere

7. Andy Grammar- Keep Your Head Up

8. Rachel Platten - Fight Song

9. Pharrell Williams - Happy

10. American Authors - Best Day Of My Life

11. Bobby McFerrin - Don’t Worry Be Happy

12. Black Eyed Peas - I Gotta Feelin

13. Walk The Moon - Shut Up And Dance

14. James Brown - I Feel Good

15. Travis Tritt - It’s A Great Day To Be Alive

16. The Beatles - All You Need Is Love

17. Natasha Bedingfield - Unwritten

18. George Straight - Here For A Good Time

19. Bruno Mars - Uptown Funk

20. Gloria Gaynor - I Will Survive