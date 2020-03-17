Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at home with these 6 Irish cocktails and delicious dinner recipe

HOUSTON – This St. Patrick’s Day, it’s all about celebrating at home. Whether you’re cooking a meal for the family or having a few cocktails after dinner, you can still celebrate the fun holiday.

Dinner for the family

Just because you’re staying in, it doesn’t mean you can’t be a part of the festivities. Get some lamb shanks, go into the kitchen and prepare a traditional Irish stew.

Chris Laurenson, from Satan’s Chicken cooking team, shared his classic recipe, which is a satisfying family meal and is very easy to prepare in a Dutch oven.

For the full recipe, click below.

RECIPE: Traditional Irish Stew

Cocktails for the grownups

Of course, you can’t celebrate the holiday without some booze. Tullamore D.E.W brand ambassador Donna Stewart gave us a history lesson on Irish coffee and shared three Irish whiskey drinks.

For the full recipe, click below.

A round of lucky Irish coffee cocktails to help you celebrate big this St. Patrick’s Day

And because we’re aren’t leaving the house anytime soon, why not make more cocktails? Lifestyle blogger with Cake and Confetti, Meredith Staggers, showed us a few festive drink recipes to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day.

SAME Betty White, same