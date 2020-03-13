HCA Houston Healthcare shares steps you can take to protect yourself from Coronavirus

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – We all want to do our part to stay healthy amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Chief Nurse Executive Kelli Nations, and Infectious Disease Specialist & Chief Medical Officer Carl Vartian, M.D. share tips to help you protect yourself and avoid getting sick.

1. AVOID GETTING SICK

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds, or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Don’t touch your face

Get plenty of sleep

Eat fruits and vegetables

Exercise

Don’t stress

Symptoms to watch out for include fever, cough, runny nose or shortness of breath.

2. WHAT TO DO IF YOU FEEL UNWELL

If you feel unwell and have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 or have traveled to an area with a COVID-19 outbreak, see a doctor promptly.

Call ahead and let the doctor know of your symptoms and that you are concerned about COVID-19.

Finally, take a private car, not public transportation, to the hospital or clinic.

3. STEPS TO PROPERLY CLEAN YOUR HANDS