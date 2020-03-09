5 free things to do for Spring Break at Levy Park, including Bollywood dancing

HOUSTON – The kids are out of school for Spring Break, and you’re stuck wondering “How am I going to entertain them for a whole WEEK?”

Levy Park in Upper Kirby has you covered with some FREE activities for the whole family March 15-20.

St. Patrick’s Day Festival: The week kicks off with a St. Patrick’s Day festival on Sunday, March 15. Levy Park is open to the entire family (bring the DOGS!) from 1-7 p.m., and enjoy a leprechaun scavenger hunt, family photo booth, food and drink, and live music. Recreational fun: Table tennis, Connect Four tournaments, kids bingo, foosball, and more. Arts and Educational programs: family story time, fun with HMNS and the Houston Grand Opera, children’s workshops, crafts, and public piano play. Photo workshops: Learn and practice various aspects of photography such as composition and lighting while photographing the features of Levy Park. Fitness: Everything from yoga to Bollywood dance lessons with Dolly Goyal as your instructor.

The activities continue with a daily line up of outdoor fun throughout Levy Park’s six-acre urban oasis, so bring the kids (and the FURRY kids!) and check out the full schedule HERE.