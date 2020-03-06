Wildlife biologist Jeff Corwin visits Moody Gardens, talks about the impact of Galveston Bay estuary

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – A journey of discovery is the basis behind Jeff Corwin’s new film, “Expedition Chesapeake.”

The film focuses on Chesapeake Bay, the country’s largest estuary, with an expedition from New York To Virginia.

Corwin, an Emmy award-winning biologist and wildlife conservationist, explores natural environments and connections between people, animals, plants and the watershed.

This also relates to life along Galveston Bay.

Oysters play a major role in the local ecosystem. (KPRC)

“Something as simple as an oyster like this, we don’t realize that not only in Chesapeake, but here in your bay, in Galveston Bay, this is the building block of life. This is what prevents erosion, this is the steppingstone for other creatures to survive. One oyster like this, siphons 30 gallons of water per day. All the oysters that live in Galveston Bay at their historical peak of survival would siphon through the entire bay of water in one year.”

Local waterways all lead to Galveston Bay. (KPRC)

Corwin will be at Moody Gardens on Saturday, March 7.

He’s participating in a special cruise aboard the Colonel Paddlewheel Boat for “On the Bay with Jeff Corwin” as he and local experts interpret Galveston Bay and the role it plays in our ecosystem.

He will also be sticking around for a special screening and discussions of his film with visitors.

Those show times are 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

