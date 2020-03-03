Santa Fe ISD’s career and technical education programs set students on the path to success

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SANTA FE, Texas – It's time for our Cool Schools weekly spotlight brought to you by Go Public Gulf Coast. This week, we're featuring Santa Fe ISD for the wide variety of college & career paths they offer to students.

Through Santa Fe ISD’s career and technical education programs, students can prepare for a career in a field of their choosing, such as floral design, culinary arts, architecture & construction, audio visual technology, business and communication, education training, health science and agriculture.

The district even offers certifications in welding, cosmetology and a certified nursing assistant program. Santa Fe ISD also partners with the College of the Mainland to provide a Dual Credit Academy in nine certification fields.

Agriculture classes utilize a state-of-the-art facility, and all programs maintain industry standards. The courses help improve the quality of education while increasing student engagement and achievement.

