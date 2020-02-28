Trend Report: 5 rodeo looks that will make you say YEE-HAW!

HOUSTON – Rodeo season is here, but is your wardrobe ready?

“There is something for everybody when it comes to rodeo season," says Houston stylist, Marzi Petris.

Whether you want to go classic or bold, in today’s Trend Report, the style guru shares five looks that are sure to turn heads.

“Make it fun, I think everybody gets so comfortable and they’re like ‘let me put on my jeans and t-shirt and my cowboy boots.’ Have a little more fun with it. I mean, why not?”

