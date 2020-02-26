CLICK2WIN: PAW Patrol Live!

The PAW Patrol is on a roll to the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts and we have your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to see the show at 6 P.M. on Sunday, March 15, 2020!

About PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue:

It’s the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race between Adventure Bay’s Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom’s Mayor Humdinger, but Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found. PAW Patrol to the rescue! Ryder summons Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Everest to rescue Mayor Goodway and to run the race in her place.

Using their unique skills and teamwork, the pups show that “no job is too big, no pup is too small,” and share lessons for all ages about citizenship, social skills and problem-solving as they make several heroic rescues on their race to the finish line.

Contest begins at 9:00 A.M. on February 27, 2020. Deadline to enter is 11:59 P.M. on March 10, 2020.

Enter to win below: