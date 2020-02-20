The surgery giving this 3-year-old full mobility after developmental dysplasia of the hip diagnosis

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Did you know that developmental dysplasia of the hips is the most common orthopedic disorder in newborns?

That was the diagnosis for one local family. Their daughter Lucy, who is now 3 years old, was born with dysplasia of the hips and has now gone through surgery to fix the position of the hip and socket to allow for normal development, thanks to the help of the UT Physicians pediatric orthopedic team.