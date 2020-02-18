Tips on choosing the perfect wine for National Drink Wine Day

HOUSTON – Today is National Drink Wine Day! No matter what your taste, choosing a wine for any occasion can be challenging if you don’t know what you’re looking for.

Whether you’re at a restaurant, a store, a bar, or even giving a bottle of wine as a gift, it’s always good to know a few basic facts.

One of Houston’s favorite wine spots, The Tasting Room, has plenty of bottle for you to choose from, and they are also doing something special for Leap Day this year.

Leap day only comes around once every four years, and this year it happens to coincide with Open That Bottle Night. It’s an annual occasion for wine lovers to pull out a rare or special bottle they’ve been saving and enjoy it with friends. TTR will also offer special wine deals that evening.

Joe Haggard, beverage sales manager at the location in Uptown gave a few tips on how to pick the right wine for you.