Galena Park ISD students are making big splashes in swim competitions.

GALENA PARK, Texas – It’s time for our Cool Schools weekly spotlight brought to you by Go Public Gulf Coast. This week, we’re featuring Galena Park ISD for making big splashes in swim competitions.

Erika Yeguez, a junior at North Shore Senior High School, along with fellow swim teammates have broken several school swimming records. Yeguez posted a personal best time of one minute and five seconds in the 100-breaststroke, which broke a school swimming record that had previously been held for 34 years.

Yeguez is participating in her first ever UIL Swimming and Diving State Championship and recently placed second in the regional meet, which earned her an invitation to the 2020 state meet.

This year Galena Park ISD implemented a new magnet swimming program for middle school students giving students the opportunity to learn new swimming strokes for competition. The swim program not only teaches a valuable lifesaving skill, it is also a great source of exercise that allows students to set individual goals.

