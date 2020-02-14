3 affordable getaways you should add to your bucket list

Dreaming of a spring vacation, but still want to stay on track with your budget? Travelzoo senior editor, Gabe Saglie, shares three destinations you should consider.

1. The Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa

Escape to this famous AAA 4-Diamond resort set on 12 sweeping acres in the heart of Sonoma wine country (about an hour north of the Bay Area). The Willow Stream Spa is one of the few in the country that sits on its own curative mineral springs. Dining at Santé Restaurant is world-class, and there’s nightly wine hour in the lobby!

HERE’S THE DEAL: $699-$799/per person for 4 nights, plus airfare from Houston, travel through April.

2. Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

Brand new property that features four swimming pools, a full spa, plenty of beachfront and an outpost for the famed Nobu restaurant. The 13,000-square-foot spa has a hydrotherapy circuit and wellness-focused activities like yoga classes.

HERE’S THE DEAL: $249/night. (50% off) w/airport transfer. $719-$979 per person for 3 nights, plus airfare from Houston. Travel April-December.

3. Green Vacation, Ireland

HERE’S THE DEAL:

Roundtrip airfare from Houston

6 nights’ accommodations throughout Ireland

2 nights in Dublin, 2 nights in Adare/Co. Limerick, 1 night at Kilronan Castle in Roscommon and 1 night in Laois

Car rental for the week included

Breakfast included

Also included: Admission to EPIC Irish Museum in Dublin, the Cliffs of Moher and Athlone Castle and the Visitor Center

$1045-$1145 per person, travel through May and from September through December.

H/T Travelzoo