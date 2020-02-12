Urban Harvest gears up for largest single-day fruit tree sale this weekend

HOUSTON – Founded in 1994, Urban Harvest has a reputation of being a leader in the local food movement

This year marks their 20th Annual Fruit Tree Sale, which is the largest, single-day sale in the nation. There were over 2000 attendees last year!

For the community, Urban Harvest offers education programming, farmers markets, gardening lessons, and more. They even have a teaching garden where you can learn about gardening in their backyard.

Here are the details for this weekend’s fruit tree sale:

- Largest one-day Fruit Tree Sale in the country! We’ll have over 100 varieties and 4,000 trees - all suited to the unique climate and soils of Houston. Come early -- trees go fast

- This Saturday, February 15th, 9a-1p at Sawyer Yards, 2101 Winter Street

Thanks to fruit tree expert Angela Chandler for chatting with us about the upcoming sale.