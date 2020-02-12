Peek inside Renee Zellweger’s childhood Katy home that’s currently for sale
HOUSTON – Ever wanted to live like an Oscar-winning celebrity...in TEXAS? Now you can!
Renee Zellweger’s childhood home in Katy is currently up for sale, and we got an excellent tour of the 2,897 square foot house.
Of course it’s been quite some time since Renee and her family lived in the home, but the family that’s selling the property have been there for 7 years.
Some fun facts about the house:
- There’s a baseball field, mini soccer field, and red barn in the backyard.
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 2 half baths
- It’s situated on two acres of unrestricted land
- Address is 26607 Willow Ln, Old Katy
- Listing price: $750,000
And of course everyone wants to know which room was Renee’s back in the day, but not even the previous owners know for sure! So take a look, and let us know which room you think was hers!
View this post on Instagram
Just another normal workday at Renee Zellweger’s childhood home! So glad she could come! 😜Thank you Shelley and Andrew Einarsson for showing us the property, check it out: Address is 26607 Willow Ln, Old Katy. And thanks to previous owner Allen for the cool info! 🏡‼️💛 #ReneeZellweger #KatyTexas @houstonlifetv
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.