Peek inside Renee Zellweger’s childhood Katy home that’s currently for sale

HOUSTON – Ever wanted to live like an Oscar-winning celebrity...in TEXAS? Now you can!

Renee Zellweger’s childhood home in Katy is currently up for sale, and we got an excellent tour of the 2,897 square foot house.

Of course it’s been quite some time since Renee and her family lived in the home, but the family that’s selling the property have been there for 7 years.

Some fun facts about the house:

- There’s a baseball field, mini soccer field, and red barn in the backyard.

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 2 half baths

- It’s situated on two acres of unrestricted land

- Address is 26607 Willow Ln, Old Katy

- Listing price: $750,000

And of course everyone wants to know which room was Renee’s back in the day, but not even the previous owners know for sure! So take a look, and let us know which room you think was hers!