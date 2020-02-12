Discover where you can find up to 40% off furniture this weekend for Presidents Day

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Whether is recliners, bedroom or living room furniture, there is something for every style and budget at Star Furniture & Mattresses.

Houston Life reporter, Lauren Kelly, has a preview of what you can expect at this weekend at their big Presidents Day sale.