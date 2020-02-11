Fort Bend ISD takes mentorship to a new level

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SUGAR LAND, Texas – It’s time for our Cool Schools weekly spotlight brought to you by Go Public Gulf Coast. This week, we’re featuring Fort Bend ISD for taking mentorship to a new level.

Fort Bend ISD's "All-In Mentoring Program" takes mentorship to a new level. (KPRC)

Through the “All-In Mentoring Program,” more than 60 Ridgemont Elementary students were paired with trained adult volunteers who assisted with key learning in reading, writing and science.

The mentors, who included district administrators, such as board members, assistant superintendents, IT directors, police officers and others, met with their young mentees every week. The volunteers served as role models while guiding the students through learning activities and establishing a positive bond.

Thanks to the program, as well as extra support provided throughout the district – including increased instructional leadership and coaching opportunities for staff, EDGE program stipends and campus-wide Action-Based Learning – Ridgemont Elementary went from an Improvement Required campus to a Met Standard campus.

To commemorate success of the program, the school hosted a grand celebration that brought the mentors and mentees together for a final meeting. The program is now in its third year and has expanded to serve students at Goodman Elementary.

