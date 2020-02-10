The Harlem Globetrotters to perform three shows in Houston this weekend

HOUSTON – Entering their 94th year, the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters are coming back to Houston for 3 shows this weekend at the Fertitta Center at U of H.

Their “Pushing the Limits” world tour will show fans bigger and better tricks, (complete with glow in the dark balls!) and the athletes will even attempt a new world record live at each game.

New to this year’s tour, and never been done before include: an introduction to “The Fifth Quarter,” a free interactive post-game autograph session where fans will have the opportunity to meet the Globetrotters stars up close and personal.

The team will also bring back the “Magic Pass” pre-game event, which enables fans to come onto the court, meet their favorite Globetrotters for pictures and autographs, and they will also celebrate the 10th anniversary of the four-point shot.

Special thanks to players Zeus Mcclurkin, Sweet Lou II Dunbar, (son of Lou Dunbar, Head Coach and Globetrotter legend) and Lucky Jiang, (the first Chinese Globetrotter in all 94 years) for showing Lauren Kelly some tricks!