Finance Friday: The foolproof guide to getting out of debt

HOUSTON – With the start of a new decade, getting out of debt might be at the top of your resolutions list.

Whether it's credit card debt, auto loans or even student debt that you're trying to shake off, make 2020 the year you accomplish that get-out-of-debt resolution.

If you're serious about getting out of debt in 2020, you won't want to miss this conversation with our financial expert.

Certified financial planner and president of Shakiba Capital, Trevor Shakiba shares a foolproof guide that actually works.