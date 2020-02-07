Cleveland ISD’s Royal Braves Band is marching to victory

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

CLEVELAND, Texas – It’s time for our Cool Schools weekly spotlight brought to you by Go Public Gulf Coast. This week, we’re featuring the award-winning Cleveland High School Royal Braves Band in Cleveland ISD.

With Cleveland ISD being the fastest growing district in Texas, the band program has grown significantly. In the current school year there are 144 students in the program. Next year, Cleveland ISD anticipates it will grow to 170 – 180 students.

The Royal Braves Band has earned many significant distinctions such as All-Region, All-State and Area Musicians. They’ve also been consistent finalists at the UIL Area & National Association of Military Marching Bands Marching Contests.

For 64 years of their 65-year history, the band has secured First Division ratings at the UIL Marching Contest. The Royal Braves Band is not only the pride of Cleveland ISD but also the entire city of Cleveland, Texas.

