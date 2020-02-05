7 Black History Month events you need to add your calendar

HOUSTON – Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Mont, also known as African American History Month. In commemoration of Black History Month, Houston is hosting several events throughout the month of February. Here are seven events to check out.

1. Curated Black History Bike Tour

Event Description: At this Day time bike riding event participants will explore Inner City Houston on Bikes while vibing to a collection of reggae hit records. Riders will experience a slow cruise around the city streets on our Brand New Dutch Bikes as we travel to our select destination The Ensemble Theatre for a break and small tour of the facility. The playlist will be provided by the Tour Guide as we bike around town.

When: Saturday, February 8, 2020

Where: 2301 Elgin St.

Time: 11:00 am – 11:30 pm

Website: LetsDoThisHouston.com

2. We Shall Overcome: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Event Description: Inspired by the words and action of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Damien Sneed’s We Shall Overcome showcases repertoire from across the African American music traditions that electrified generations of civil rights activists and defenders with interwoven spoken word from Dr. King’s recorded speeches.

When: Sunday, February 9, 2020

Where: Wortham Theater Center

Time: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Website: spahouston.org

3. Black History Month Amen! Concert

Event Description: Lakewood Music Ministries will sponsor a Black History Month Concert. The choirs of Westfield High School, and our own musical choir and handbells will be featured.

When: Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Where: Lakewood United Methodist Church

Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Price: Free

Website: Lakewoodumc.org/ministries/music

4. Black Like Us: A Candid Conversation About the LGBTQ Experience

Event Description: Held each year during Black history month, Black Like Us centers LGBTQ voices and issues in an event designed to both celebrate and hold space for discussions essential to continued progress. Curated by GCSW community collaborator Harrison Guy, this year we present an intimate evening with Oscar winner Tarell Alvin McCraney. An acclaimed writer, (Moonlight and David Makes Man), McCraney will share from his experiences as we explore the true meaning of community at the intersections of being both Black and LGBTQ.

When: Saturday, February 15, 2020

Where: Waldorf Astoria Ballroom - Hilton University of Houston Hotel

Time: 6:00 PM

Website: Eventbrite.com

5. Black History Houston Culture Fest

Event Description: Black History Houston Culture Fest is a free family event designed to celebrate the heritage and culture of African Americans in Houston through Music, Food, Dramatizations, Reenactments, Black Market and much more.

When: Saturday, February 15, 2020

Where: On The Plaza at Avenida Houston

Price: Free

Website: Eventbrite.com

6. The Green Book

Event Description: Inspired by Victor Hugo Green’s historical “The Negro Motorist Green Book,” the setting takes place during a weekend when the Davis’ are celebrating the arrival of Dr. W. E. B. DuBois for a lecture. The appearance of a white visitor, who turns out to be a Jewish Holocaust survivor, sets off a chain of events that shows that racism and anti-Semitism cannot be ignored. This play is an investigation of the impact of Civil Rights on contemporary American issues.

When: January 23rd - February 23rd

Where: The Ensemble Theatre

Website: EnsembleHouston.com

7. African American Artists Exhibition

Event Description: Eight Houston-area artists will be showcasing their work in the first exhibition of the new year at University of Houston-Clear Lake’s Art Gallery. The exhibition, entitled “African American Artists,” opens Jan. 21 and continues through March 21.

When: January 21 – March 21, 2020

Where: University of Houston-Clear Lake’s Art Gallery

Website: BlackArtinAmerica.com