CLICK2WIN: Quixote Nuevo at Alley Theatre

About Quixote Nuevo:

Directed by Austin, Texas-based KJ Sanchez and starring “Sesame Street’s” Emilio Delgado, Quixote Nuevo is an inspiring reimagining of Cervantes’ Don Quixote by celebrated playwright Octavio Solis. Set in a fictional modern-day Texas border town, Quixote and his sidekick embark on an adventure in search of long-lost love. Infused with imagination, Tejano music, and true Texas soul, Quixote Nuevo shows the challenges of living in this modern world all the while in pursuit of a lost dream. The play is a co-production with Hartford Stage and Huntington Theater Company.

