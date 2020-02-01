Classic tale of Don Quixote gets an update in Alley Theatre’s ‘Quixote Nuevo’

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – The classic tale of the ingenious gentleman “Don Quixote of La Mancha” is getting a modern update with a Texas twist, while keeping the heart and humor of the beloved story.

Actor Ivan Jasso shared details about “Quixote Nuevo,” playing now through Feb.9 at the Alley Theatre.