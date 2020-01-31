Everything you need to know about facial fillers

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Facial fillers play an important role in the anti-aging process for patients wanting to defy lines on the face. The experts at Institute of Anti-Aging can put fillers anywhere there’s a loss of volume. For example, around the lips, smile lines, cheeks, under the eyes, jaw line, earlobes and even the hands. Hyaluronic acid is a main ingredient in fillers and is natural to the body. This procedure takes about 30-minutes in the office and results last between one to two years depending on the product and amount used. For more information, including current specials and events, check out their website.