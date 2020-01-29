Personalized electricity plans that help simplify your life

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Reliant kicked off 2020 with a commitment to personalize power – empowering customers with “Pick Your Free,” a new experience that takes the guesswork out of choosing an electricity plan by helping customers find one that’s right for their lifestyle. Each of the plans within “Pick Your Free” offer benefits, like truly free weekends, nights or days (savings that depend on your usage and lifestyle needs). Plus, a Google Nest Hub to help manage electricity usage. Scott Burns, Head of Innovation and Customer Experience for Reliant, explains how to decide which plan is right for you and how the Google Nest Hub can help make your home life a little easier in the process.