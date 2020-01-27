Extra! Extra! Columbia-Brazoria ISD students are sharing good news
See how this Cool Schools Weekly Spotlight is shining in Houston
The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.
WEST COLUMBIA, Texas – It’s time for our Cool Schools weekly spotlight brought to you by Go Public Gulf Coast. This week, we’re featuring Columbia-Brazoria ISD for its innovative way of keeping the community informed.
Students of Columbia High School’s advanced journalism class distribute a monthly publication called “Paint It Maroon.” Their stories highlight positive happenings across the district including exemplary teachers and exciting events. The publication is student initiated, developed and produced.
The program, led by Journalism Teacher Jenny Kincannon, empowers students to serve in a public relations capacity for Columbia-Brazoria ISD.
