VOTE NOW! “Spirit Showcase” feature to be announced on Houston Life

HOUSTON – “Houston Life” has been showing love to local high school bands all football season long in the segment “Spirit Showcase” sponsored by UT Physicians. Seven Houston-area high school bands submitted video clips that were featured on the show.

1. Clear Brook High School

2. Hightower High School

Hightower High School Spirit Showcase Hightower High School has spirit, how about you?? Coach Carter even has the moves to match 🕺 We're showing some love to our high school bands! Send a video of your school band playing your fight song to spiritshowcase@kprc.com All submissions have the chance to perform LIVE on the show at the end of football season 🏈 Posted by Houston Life on Friday, September 20, 2019

3. Tomball High School

4. Crosby High School

5. Friendswood High School

6. Cypress Creek High School

7. Cleveland High School

VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL BAND BELOW

Voting will take place January 24 through February 7, 2020. The high school band with the most votes will be announced LIVE on “Houston Life."

Voting ends February 7, so be sure to participate!

