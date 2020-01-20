Houston-based gospel artist Gene Moore celebrates Grammy nomination

HOUSTON – When Gene Moore’s phone wouldn’t stop buzzing one early December morning, he thought something must be wrong.

“It was my record label calling me,” said Moore. “He said, ‘Hey man you have to wake up.’ I said, ‘Why man? It’s 7 in the morning!’”

His rep went on to share some very exciting news - Gene had received his very first Grammy nomination.

His second album “Tunnel Vision” is on the ballot to win Best Gospel Album.

“By definition tunnel vision just simply means focusing on the thing in front of you and not paying attention to the left and to the right,” said Moore, describing the meaning behind the album’s title. “Just imagine being in a dark tunnel. The only way you can get to the exit is to keep moving forward."

Moore writes a lot about his own hardships, and how his faith has gotten him through.

“It’s the bad experiences that grow us up and strengthen us and make us better. So I believe all things do work together for the good.”

Moore grew up in the Third Ward. He went to Pearland High School and then to Sam Houston State for college. He and his wife just celebrated a year of marriage.

You can learn more about Moore by watching the video above, or you can listen to Moore on KTSU’s radio show ‘Revive’ every Sunday from 4-6 p.m.