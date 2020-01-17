Love cheese and beer? Here are 3 things to know about next weekend’s Eureka Heights Queso Bowl

HOUSTON – Are you ready to sample some hot cheesy goodness?

You’ll find plenty of that cheesy stuff at Eureka Heights Queso Bowl on Jan. 26 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Eureka Height Brew Company.

Grab some chips and be ready to judge who has the best queso in Houston.

Here are three things you need to know about the Queso Bowl.

How does it work?

Eureka Heights is gathering teams from Houston area restaurants to compete to see who makes the best queso. Every customer can purchase a ticket in the taproom to vote for your favorite team.

Who are some of the participants?

The Hay Merchant , MKT BAR, La Grange Houston, Flying Saucer Downtown, Yong, Rodeo Goat Houston, Good Dog Houston - Heights/Good Dog Houston - Montrose, Hughie’s W 18th/Hughie’s N Main, Holler Brewing Co., Harold’s Restaurant & Tap Room, Cane Rosso The Heights, The Burger Joint, Gatlin’s BBQ & Catering.

Will there be any special drinks?

Eureka Height Brew Company will be celebrating a limited release of Buenos Amigos, a tequila barrel-aged strong ale that sat in Anejo barrels for 11 months.