Finance Friday: 4 strategies that will get you out of debt in 2020

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – How badly do you want to get out of debt and get your finances in order this year? That’s the million-dollar question.

Are you willing to make some sacrifices?

If you’re serious about getting out of debt in 2020, you won’t want to miss this conversation with our financial expert.

Certified financial planner and president of Shakiba Capital, Trevor Shakiba, shares 4 ideas to help you accomplish that get-out-of-debt resolution.