Can you get a PERFECT score on this MLK Day quiz?
Houston – For three decades, Martin Luther King Jr. Day has been observed as an annual federal holiday. Each year the holiday is observed on the third Monday in January. In honor of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy, we put together a fun quiz for you to test your skills.
How are you honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy?
