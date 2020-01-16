Couple says ‘I do’ at Houston’s first Voodoo Doughnut

Have you ever traveled across the country to find that PERFECT doughnut? Well, maybe you haven’t, but plenty of people have, just to get a taste of a delicious Voodoo Doughnut!

For Houston natives Crystal and Tim, they decided to renew their vows and say ‘I do’ in a sweet way. The ceremony was officiated by co-founder Kenneth “Cat Daddy” Pogson. The couple was surrounded by visitors waiting to get their hands on some unique and delicious treats.

According to CEO Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut has hosted hundreds of wedding ceremonies throughout all of their locations. This was a first for Houston.

Watch as the couple says ‘I Do’ at Voodoo

For anyone planning to get married at Voodoo Doughnut, you’ll be rewarded with a sweet treat. Legal weddings come with custom doughnuts, a Voodoo Doughnut wedding certificate and two “I got married at Voodoo Doughnut” buttons as well as the ceremony.

Houston Crystal and Tim tied the knot at Voodoo Doughnut in Houston's Buffalo Heights location

Houston, the doughnut has landed

Known for its iconic pink boxes, Voodoo Doughnut offers more than 50 different doughnuts, and their doughnut artists can even create unique doughnuts upon request. For Buffalo Heights they created the Tangfastic Doughnut; a cake doughnut dipped in powdered Tang, which is exclusive to Houston.

Open 24/7, 365, they’re also introducing their first drive-thru at this new location. (woohoo!)

The new store is Voodoo’s 9th location overall, but first entry into a new market since 2015, when they opened in Austin.

Stop into their new Buffalo Heights store, located at 3715 Washington Ave.

Us in the background during the wedding ceremony