Find out how you can get out of a timeshare

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – For those of you who are stuck in a timeshare, the best resolution you can make this new year is to finally get out of that timeshare for good!

It is possible, even if you’ve already paid those maintenance fees, which typically are due in January.

J.T. Slivka, with Timeshare Termination Team, shares how you can do it.