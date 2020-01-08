5 do-it-yourself design trends for the New Year

HOUSTON – If one of your New Year’s goals is to update your living spaces, don't be afraid of color! This year, bold colors like deep blues and jewel tones are in. Paul Brockman, interior designer, shares some easy and affordable ways to bring these trends into your home.

1. ALL THINGS BLUE

The Pantone Color of the Year is Classic Blue. Pantone describes it as a deep blue shade that’s comforting and relatable.

They felt that the color highlighted dependability, trustworthiness, credibility, and constancy, all traits that are valued in the fast-paced, high-stress situations of the current world. This deep blue also matches the sky at dusk, which is why it resonates with so many people.

You can already find this color in stores, in different forms, as a solid color or pattern, whatever works with your design plans.

An easy way to bring this trend into your space is to find an accessory (like a pillow or vase) or even an accent chair.

2. COLOR IS THE NEW NEUTRAL

Get ready to see more pops of color in design. Neutrals will be replaced by warm colors, saturated hues and jewel tones.

Brockman found the items he used on the show at Wisteria and At Home.

3. WHAT’S OLD IS NEW AGAIN

Re-purposing old furniture and accessories isn’t new to the design world, but we are seeing more ways to do it online and on social media. People like to revitalize old pieces, especially those with meaning.

Brockman bought a set of night stands for $50 at an estate sale. He used the Pantone Color of the Year as his inspiration and spray painted them blue. He then spray painted the hardware gold and add metallic sign tape to create “gold feet” on the piece.

4. RE-PURPOSE FORMAL SERVING PIECES

Here’s an idea to utilize any silver serving pieces you might have. Brockman suggests putting a plant in them and creating your own arrangement.

This works with anything, from tea kettles to ice buckets.

Keep it easy by just using store-bought flowers!

5. ALSO TRENDING: A NEW WAY TO SAMPLE PAINT

It doesn’t get any easier than this. Samplize offers peel and stick paint samples.

The paint is on a ready to stick sheet and you just put it up on the wall. No painting required!

It costs about the same as a quart of paint and comes in different shades from popular brands like Benjamin Moore and Sherwin Williams.

Paul Brockman is an interior designer and you can see more of his work on his website, PaulBrockman.com.