Here are 5 non-traditional gyms to kick off a healthy lifestyle in Kingwood

KINGWOOD, Texas – Get ready to get your body moving. The new year is finally here, and if you’re looking to begin a new healthy lifestyle, we can help. For some, it can be a bit intimidating finding the right fitness class. For others, maybe you’re looking for new alternatives. We compiled a list of non-traditional gyms that you can only find in Kingwood, Texas.

For the Beginner

Wonderful people that we have had the privilege of coaching, we are blessed 🙏 Posted by Orion's Fitness on Monday, December 30, 2019

Not a fan of crowded places, or maybe it’s your first time getting active, then you should check out Orion’s Fitness. At Orion’s Fitness, they specialize in teaching classes suitable for all fitness levels. They offer beginner, regular fitness courses and boot camps. The best part, they are a judge free zone.

4025 Feather Lakes Way

Kingwood, Texas

(832) 794-2195

On Facebook: OrionsFitness

Website: OrionsFitness.com

For the Competitor

Maybe you need to let out a little steam or completely try something new. How about kickboxing or wrestling? At Team RISE HTX they offer a variety of kickboxing and wrestling course to all ages. Trained by three professional coaches, their staff will make sure you know exactly what you’re doing and help you prevent any injuries.

7048 FM 1960 E.

Humble, Texas

(281) 570-2132

On Facebook: TeamRISEHTX

On Instagram: @teamrisehtx

Website: teamrisehtx.com

For the High Intensity

Don’t let this year end without being a blessing to someone!!!! Loganitus Training is proud to have helped our athletes... Posted by Loganitus Training on Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Ready to awaken your inner beast? Loganiuts Training will help you break a sweat with their strength training sessions. They offer customized personal training, small group classes, high-intensity boot camps and youth sports training. The facility is operated by trainers Logan and Jennifer Johnson, who have a passion for helping others in their community.

5722 FM 1960

Humble, TX 77346

(281) 812-3600

Website: LoganitusTraining.com

On Facebook: Loganitus

For the Yogi

Reaching for betterment, for improvement and understanding a progression towards our goals step by step is a lifelong... Posted by OMZ Yoga Studio in Kingwood on Thursday, June 20, 2019

Maybe you don’t want to take on a high-intense course, yoga is a great alternative that is good for the soul and the body. At OMZ Yoga Studio they specialize in group classes, individual sessions, pre-school and youth programs. They are all about promoting body awareness and mental clarity. Plus, new students get their first class for free.

1683 Northpark Drive, 2nd Floor

Kingwood, Texas

(409) 422-9671

On Facebook: OMZyoga

Website: OMZYoga.com

For the New Mommy

Today was my first postpartum workout and it felt amazing; to be outside & to be active again 💪🏽 Who will be joining me... Posted by FIT4MOM Kingwood on Monday, December 2, 2019

Are you a new mommy and don’t know where to take the kiddos while you work out? Why not incorporate them into your workout! FIT4MOM offers fitness programs for all stages of motherhood. Some of the courses they offer include stroller strides, stroller barre, body back workouts and run clubs. They also offer a free class for first-timers.

8 N Main St

Kingwood, Texas

(832) 525-8988

Website: Kingwood.fit4mom.com

On Facebook: Fit4MomKingwood

New year, new me. Am I right?