Here are 5 non-traditional gyms to kick off a healthy lifestyle in Kingwood
Forget the crowded gyms
KINGWOOD, Texas – Get ready to get your body moving. The new year is finally here, and if you’re looking to begin a new healthy lifestyle, we can help. For some, it can be a bit intimidating finding the right fitness class. For others, maybe you’re looking for new alternatives. We compiled a list of non-traditional gyms that you can only find in Kingwood, Texas.
For the Beginner
Orion’s Fitness
Not a fan of crowded places, or maybe it’s your first time getting active, then you should check out Orion’s Fitness. At Orion’s Fitness, they specialize in teaching classes suitable for all fitness levels. They offer beginner, regular fitness courses and boot camps. The best part, they are a judge free zone.
4025 Feather Lakes Way
Kingwood, Texas
(832) 794-2195
For the Competitor
Team RISE HTX
Maybe you need to let out a little steam or completely try something new. How about kickboxing or wrestling? At Team RISE HTX they offer a variety of kickboxing and wrestling course to all ages. Trained by three professional coaches, their staff will make sure you know exactly what you’re doing and help you prevent any injuries.
7048 FM 1960 E.
Humble, Texas
(281) 570-2132
For the High Intensity
Loganitus Training
Ready to awaken your inner beast? Loganiuts Training will help you break a sweat with their strength training sessions. They offer customized personal training, small group classes, high-intensity boot camps and youth sports training. The facility is operated by trainers Logan and Jennifer Johnson, who have a passion for helping others in their community.
5722 FM 1960
Humble, TX 77346
(281) 812-3600
Website: LoganitusTraining.com
For the Yogi
OMZ Yoga
Maybe you don’t want to take on a high-intense course, yoga is a great alternative that is good for the soul and the body. At OMZ Yoga Studio they specialize in group classes, individual sessions, pre-school and youth programs. They are all about promoting body awareness and mental clarity. Plus, new students get their first class for free.
1683 Northpark Drive, 2nd Floor
Kingwood, Texas
(409) 422-9671
For the New Mommy
Fit4Mom
Are you a new mommy and don’t know where to take the kiddos while you work out? Why not incorporate them into your workout! FIT4MOM offers fitness programs for all stages of motherhood. Some of the courses they offer include stroller strides, stroller barre, body back workouts and run clubs. They also offer a free class for first-timers.
8 N Main St
Kingwood, Texas
(832) 525-8988
New year, new me. Am I right?
