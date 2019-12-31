A look back at 10 entertaining Houston moments you may have forgotten about in the last decade

HOUSTON – It seems as if 2010 was a decade ago (literally.) As we wrap 2019, we take a look back at some of the most memorable moments that occurred in Houston over the last 10 years. Sure, there were a few bumps along the way, but there were also victories to celebrate and cherished events that made Houston proud.

2010

The Biebs Rounds Up the Rodeo

Before the tattoos and marriage life, Justin Bieber was capturing the hearts of many 15-year-olds. On March 21, 2010, Houston got a glimpse of the rising international star when Bieber performed at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. With his album, My World 2.0 , released a few days prior to the Rodeo, Justin Bieber closed the month-long festivities alongside Disney star, Selena Gomez.

2012

Dynamo Move to a New Home

On May 12, 2012, Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo called BBVA Compass Stadium their new home. After six years at Robertson Stadium, the men in orange moved to the brand new 22,000-seat stadium. The boys celebrated their new home with a 1-0 victory over D.C. United.

2013

NBA All-Stars Game

On Sunday, February 17, 2013, the Toyota Center was filled with thousands of NBA fans cheering on their favorite players. Houston’s very own James Harden joined the West team along with players such as Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, Blake Griffin, Chris Paul and Tim Duncan. The West took home the trophy defeating the East 143-138. This was the third time Houston hosted the All-Star Game.

Houston Rockets guard James Harden questions a referee's call during the first half of the team's NBA basketball against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

2014

Drake All Day, Everyday

If you’re a true Drake fan, you know the rapper’s love for H-Town. Not only did he reference our city several times throughout his third album, Nothing Was the Same, the Canadian native also rocks an Astros tattoo on his shoulder. His love for the city made him an honorary Houstonian, and on June 10, 2014 Mayor Annise Parker declared that day as “Drake Day.”

2015

Pride Heads to Downtown

In 2015, Pride Houston relocated their parade to Downtown. They also changed the event date to the second to last weekend in June. After celebrating previous years in the Montrose area, this new move allowed an expansion of the festival and also offered increased parking opportunities.

2016

Simone Biles Makes Houston Proud

2016 was the year of Simone Biles. Breaking records and having the nation’s eyes on her, this girl was on fire and definitely made Houston proud. During the Rio Olympic Games, Biles swept five medals, winning four gold medals and a bronze medal. Watch out 2020 - Biles is coming stronger than ever.

Simone Biles of the United States competes on the balance beam during Women's qualification for Artistic Gymnastics.

2017

Celebrations, Devastation and More Celebrations

There are many events that occurred in the last decade, but 2017 was a year we will never forget. We kicked off the year with Super Bowl LI taking place in Houston with the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. The game had everyone on the edge of their couch seats, but after a big comeback, the Patriots came away with the win. In August, Hurricane Harvey left a true impact on our city and state. Thousands were affected and left without homes, but it brought our city together and made our community stronger than ever. This hardship only motivated our city, leading the Astros to fight with grit and win the World Series. This was the first World Series win for our city.

SAY IT WITH US... THE ASTROS ARE WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS! Congrats to Houston Strong! More at www.click2houston.com/astros?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=snd&utm_campaign=kprc2 Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Wednesday, November 1, 2017

2018

A New Astroworld is Born

In 2018, not only did Houstonian and rapper Travis Scott release his third album Astroworld, but it became an instant hit, breaking records and even earning a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. However, his love for the once existing theme park didn’t stop there. The rapper introduced Astroworld Festival at NRG Park, selling out the event weeks before the lineup was announced. The festival was a big success, drawing more than 35,000 fans. On November 18, Mayor Turner recognized Scott and declared that day as Astroworld Day.

2019

Rodeo Records and the Holy Spirit

This year, we had a mix of memorable events. We broke a few Rodeo records and even had one famous family hold a service at Lakewood Church. In March, Cardi B and Los Tigres Del Norte broke attendance records at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, drawing more than 75,500 fans. However, the King of Country George Strait became the King of the Rodeo by breaking both of those two records, performing to a crowd of 80,108 people.

Speaking of King, Kanye West received an invitation from Pastor Joel Osteen to Lakewood Church, where he performed the gospel album Jesus is King. Although Kayne and Olsteen didn’t break an attendance record, the spiritual duo brought a crowd of 17,000 people to attend a Sunday Service.

