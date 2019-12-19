58ºF

Houston Life

Luxury luggage store Away opens in Highland Village

How you can travel in style this holiday season

HOUSTON – Suitcases have come a long way, gone are the days of dragging that clunky piece through an airport. and just a few years ago in 2015 two women in New York created a virtually indestructible, lightweight design that would become a game changer.

Imagine never searching for a spot to charge your phone while sitting at airport, Away is the luggage you didn’t know you needed and they just landed in Houston.

