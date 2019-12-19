Gifts for the food & wine lover in your life
An automated cocktail maker? Yes, please!!!!
HOUSTON – Still on the hunt for that perfect holiday gift? How about an automated cocktail maker? No seriously, it’s a real thing.
From practical to fun, Tanji Patton with Goodtaste.tv shares ideas for everyone on your list.
The products featured in this segment can be found locally at Kuhl-Linscomb.
ELECTRIC WINE OPENER
GADGETS THAT REMOVE SULFITES FROM WINE
COCKTAIL MACHINE
COLORING PLACEMATS
WINE COLLECTORS BOOK
The Impossible Collection of Wine
