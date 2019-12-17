3 ways to step up your updo game this holiday season

HOUSTON – All the holiday hair inspiration you need is here!

Up your hair game this season with elegant, but simple updo’s you can attain in just minutes.

Professional hairstylist and owner of The Lovely Hair Class, Candice Hollub shares her 3 go-to romantic looks, you’ll fall in love with.

Take your party look to the next level with the help of Candice’s tips:

HEADBAND TURNED UPDO

Start with hair loosely curled, take a circular headband and place on top of the head. Then take medium sized sections and tuck in a rolled form on top of the headband. Continue doing this until only a small amount of hair is left to loosely frame the face. Spray with RUSK light bold hairspray.

PRO TIP: This style is great for short to medium length hair.

PONYTAIL TURNED FORMAL UPSTYLE

Start with hair loosely curled, gather into a low ponytail and turn the hair halfway through the elastic. Take the end that is left out and lay it horizontally across the elastic. Pinch and pull pieces of the hair at the crown to create texture. Spray with AG dry wax to add texture + hold.

PRO TIP: This style is great for medium to long hair length.

MESSY BUN WITH HOLIDAY SPARKLE

Start with textured hair. Candice used the three-barrel crimper for this texture. Create a low messy bun, spray with Schwarzkopf Osis #2 hairspray, then add small diamond shaped pins to add some sparkle and interest to the look.

PRO TIP: Make sure you add hairspray to the look first to give the hair texture, so the pins hold on and don’t slip out.

For more information, or to connect with Candice, click here