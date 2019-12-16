The Color Factory brings out Houston’s brightest colors

HOUSTON – Ever since the Color Factory Houston opened it’s doors almost 2 months ago, the interactive, multi-sensory exhibit is a must-stop for those who want to brighten up their social media news feeds.

The Color Factory is over 20,000 total square feet and inspired by the colors of Houston, including: “NASA Blue”, yellow from the stadium chairs in the Astrodome, brown from the Buffalo Bayou, and pink from the frosting of a Shipley’s Donut.

There are 14 rooms with 16 interactive exhibits, and each room will give you a totally different experience.

The Color Factory Houston is located in Upper Kirby, and is open through February 2020.