Ride a tractor at Dewberry Farm’s uniquely Texas trail of lights

Address: Morrison Road and, FM 362, Brookshire, TX 77423

Trail of Lights at Dewberry Farm!

We went to the farm for the Fall Festival, but it was pretty cool to go back to see the holiday lights! The tractor ride was the highlight… but playing at the farm, in the dark, without the crowds was a close second!

Not all of the attractions were open, but there was a lot to do! We played at the fort, rode the slides, swung in circles, jumped into piles of hay and took a train ride. And the main attraction was the 20 minute tractor ride through the lights. Watch the video!

We arrived for Trail of Lights, but earlier in the day, you can cut-your-own Christmas tree and play at the farm.

Dewberry Farm is a bit of a drive from Houston… but it’s not too far past Buc-ees. (And you know I love Buc-ees.)

If you go in the evening, try to go right at 6:00pm so you have lots of time to play. We came at 7:30pm but could have played for a lot longer!

