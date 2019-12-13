7 tips to help you survive the holiday travel season

HOUSTON – The holiday season can be stressful enough, but top it off with travel and things can really get tricky.

Senior editor of Travelzoo, Gabe Saglie shares seven tips to help you navigate it all.

1. CONNECT SOUTH

If you are connecting, consider a southern airport. One-stop flights are often cheaper than non stop.

2. DOWNLOAD YOUR AIRLINE APP

It’s often the fastest way to get information regarding delays, cancellations, etc.

3. LOOK OUT FOR WAIVERS

If the weather gets really bad, airlines will preemptively allow you to change plans without a fee.

4. WRAP THERE

If anything looks suspicious in your carry-on (even toys), security may unwrap it.

5. PACK LIGHT

The less you bring, the easier your trip. It will also cost less and minimize the odds of lost baggage. However, parents, Saglie DOES recommend bringing that stroller. He says it will make navigating the airport much easier and you can gate check it for free.

6. CHECK BACK OFTEN

Airlines will start upgrading their elite fliers three or four days before a flight. This means seat options will start popping up in coach that weren’t previously available.

7. CONSIDER BAGGAGE DELIVERY

This allows you to disembark and head straight to your hotel without wasting time at the baggage claim carousel.

To connect with Saglie and for more travel deals, click here.