3 hacks to help you save money this Christmas

HOUSTON – You don’t have to spend a lot of money to get into the spirit of the holidays.

From the decorations to wrapping gifts, you can save by repurposing items you already own into something new and festive.

You can also keep the kids busy and entertained by including them in the process.

Upcycling expert, Sarah Teresinski, shares 3 upcycling hacks for Christmas.

1. Upcycled Christmas Tree Décor

The options are endless when it comes to decorating a Christmas tree.

To get started, just pick a theme and stick with it! You can personalize it by making your own ornaments and garland. For this Astros-themed tree, we turned white spheres into baseballs, used colored straws, cut in half, to string together a fun garland, and printed out pictures of players on paper.

2. Upcycled gift wrapping

Think outside of your traditional options for wrapping paper. Use items found in your kitchen pantry, like aluminum foil and parchment paper. You can also be more sustainable by using items you are gifting like a placemat, cloth napkin or kitchen towel. Get creative by using a couple of sheets of tissue paper to make a BIG Texas-sized bow for your gifts.

3. Ugly Christmas Sweater

Create your own by finding an old sweater in your closet or buying one for cheap at a thrift store. Then have fun decorating it with toys, candy, old ornaments, tinsel, gift wrapping materials, whatever you can find. You can do no wrong when it comes to designing your own ugly Christmas sweater. All you need a good hot glue gun to get this project going!

For more upcycling tips and ideas, click here.