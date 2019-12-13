The pressure is truly on in the kitchen this season, that’s why we need all need help to work smarter, not harder.

Bear Creek Smokehouse head honcho, Robbie Shoults, shares 3 essential kitchen gadgets to help you survive the holiday rush.

Check out his recommendations below.

1. OXO MANDOLINE FOOD SLICER

Oxo Mandoline Food Slicer

Slices vegetables quickly and consistently. Blade can cut veggies and fruits in 3 different thicknesses.

You can also use it for paper thin drink garnishes.

Available at Amazon, Target, Kohls, and Bed Bath and Beyond.

Price: $14.99

2. OXO FOOD CHOPPER

Oxo Food Chopper

Keeps pecans, onions and more contained in the tool.

With this chopper there is no need for a cutting board and helps you keep the cleanup to a minimum.

Available at Kohl’s.

Price: $25.49

3. FOOD NETWORK’S EURO PEELER

Food Network's Euro Peeler

Peel fruits and vegetable faster than with a knife. This gadget also cuts down on waste and is so much safer than a knife.

Available at Amazon and Kohl’s.

Price: $11.99

If you want to take a more convenient route this holiday season, Shoults recommends getting a smoked ham and smoked turkey from Bear Creek Smokehouse.

Smoked Ham and Smoked Turkey from Bear Creek Smokehouse

“You can always buy ready-to-eat food and guests won't even notice,” he said.

To see Shoults’s complete interview, watch the video above.