Salut to fashion! Here’s a comfy and stylish sweatshirt you need to add to your wardrobe

HOUSTON – When it comes to Courtney and Derrick’s fashion sense, these guys always know how to make a comfortable and casual outfit look super stylish.

This week Courtney pieced together a J-Crew pink sweatshirt with black-colored cotton pants. Not only did it look very chic, but it was cozy enough for any cold office setting.

Courtney’s Look

Who Are They Wearing, December 12

I love that you can personalize the necklace. I put my initials on mine. Courtney Zavala

Don’t worry fellas, we aren’t forgetting about y’all. This week, Derick rocks a heather-gray tailored suit, with a navy button up and of course, a stylish floral lapel.

Derrick’s Look

Who Are They Wearing, December 12