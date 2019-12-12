Salut to fashion! Here’s a comfy and stylish sweatshirt you need to add to your wardrobe
HOUSTON – When it comes to Courtney and Derrick’s fashion sense, these guys always know how to make a comfortable and casual outfit look super stylish.
This week Courtney pieced together a J-Crew pink sweatshirt with black-colored cotton pants. Not only did it look very chic, but it was cozy enough for any cold office setting.
Courtney’s Look
- Top - J Crew “Salut” sweatshirt
- Earrings - Mignonne Cavigan
- Necklace- Oak & Luna A to Z Choker
- Bottoms- Nili Lotan purchased at Abejas
- Shoes-
SJPby Sarah Jessica Parker
Don’t worry fellas, we aren’t forgetting about y’all. This week, Derick rocks a heather-gray tailored suit, with a navy button up and of course, a stylish floral lapel.
Derrick’s Look
- Suite - Top Man
- Top- Express
- Belt - Penny Luck Shoes
- Lapel Pin- Hook + ALBERT Flower
- Socks- Uniqlo
- Shoes - Wooven Leather Loafers purchased at Saks Fifth Avenue
