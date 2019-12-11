Skip the big box stores, these 7 Sugar Land shops are perfect for any holiday gift
Yoga, playgrounds and wines, oh my!
SUGAR LAND, Texas – Let’s be honest, wrapping gifts just takes so much time and can be a real pain. In this gift guide, we headed down to Sugar Land and found some really unique gifts that you don’t even have to put a bow on.
For the Yogi
Awakened Yoga
Sometimes the holidays can be a bit stressful. Why not help your loved one unwind with a beginners class to yoga? At Awakened Yoga, it’s more than just a studio, it’s a sigh of relief and a shoulder to lean on. They even greet you with warm hugs. They offer a variety of courses that are suitable for any age.
13745 Southwest Fwy
Sugar Land, Texas 77478
Website: awakenedyogastudio.com
On Facebook: Awakened Yoga Studio
For the Musician
Groove Music School
The holidays are a perfect time to pick up a new hobby or try something new. Give the gift of music with music lessons. Groove Music School offers guitar, piano, voice and a wide variety of other musical instruments. Whether your musician is an expert or needs a little confidence boost, they offer courses for all types of talents.
5022-G HWY 90A
Sugar Land, TX 77498
Website: Groovemusicschool.com
On Facebook: GrooveMusicSchoolTX
For the Spiritual Individual
139 Made
For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. – John 3:16 . . This design is inspired by God's unconditional love (AGAPE) for us, that while we are still sinners, Jesus His Son died on the cross to redeem us, so we can be His forever family. •• The hand gesture is a combination of the American sign language for "I LOVE YOU" and the benediction (blessing) pose. The Ancient Greek letters ΙΧΘΥΣ is an acronym for "Jesus Christ God's Son Savior". Go to 139MADE. COM to get yours! . . Modeled by our amazing friend Brittany King (@brittanylaurenk) — speaker, hope dealer, cancer victor, and host of @shebeatsit podcast, where women share real stories of beating the odds in many areas of life by the grace of God ⚡️
Not only are 139Made’s designs pretty awesome, but they have a cause behind their products. Based in Houston, this clothing company creates items based on Christian faith, expressing spiritual messages on their shirts. In fact the name came from a biblical verse. They even donate 10% of their sales to anti-human trafficking organizations.
Website: 139made.com/
On Facebook: 139Made
On Instagram: @139Made
For the Glitz and Glam Woman
Rida Chhotani
Learn to rock that double finger gemstone ring! ! #fashioninspo #celebrity #whatiwore #trendy #ootd #ootdfashion #ootn #style #fashion #fashionista #blog #houstonblogger #fashionblogger #styleblogger #jewelryblogger #jotd #fashiondesigner #jewelrydesigner #photooftheday #bespoke #pearl #gemstones #dubaifashion #sugarland #instajewelry #jewelrygram #instagood #instalike Jewelry @ridachhotaniofficial Wardrobe @sarajabeenofficial Photographer @photografix_prod Muse @karishmadawood
Nothing says “I Love You” more than jewelry. At Rida Chhotani, their timeless and stylish pieces will add glitz and glam to any wardrobe. The online jeweler offers four lines of jewelry suitable for any taste. Their goal is to spread love, beauty and fashion all around the world.
Website: Ridachhotaniofficial.com
On Instagram: ridachhotaniofficial/
For all of your Friends
Magpies Gifts
This place is more than just a gift shop. Magpies Gifts is committed to providing quality gifts at reasonable prices. At Magpies, you’ll find gifts for him, her, the kids and even for the home! It is locally owned and has been family operated since 1983.
4837 Sweetwater Blvd
Sugar Land, TX 77479
Website: magpiesgifts.com
On Facebook: Magpies Gifts
On Instagram: @Magpies_gifts
For the Kiddos
Majestkids Playland
The kiddos are going to go crazy for this location! Majestkids Playland is an indoor playground located in Sugar Land that offers a play area for ages five and under and an obstacle course for five and older. Their attractions are open to the public every day and offer a variety of events throughout the year. You don’t even have to worry about wrapping this gift up.
14031 Southwest Fwy, Ste 620
Sugar Land, Texas
Website: majestkids.com
On Facebook: Majestkids Playland
For the Wine Enthusiasts
Vino & Vinyl
We’ve all been to a wine bar before, but this location is a game changer! Vino and Vinyl features small family-produced wines from California and around the world, craft beer, culinary-driven bistro food, and local artists, all while listening to vinyl. And if you’re a big wino, you can even pick up a wine membership.
15977 City Walk
Sugar Land, Texas
Website: vino-vinyl.com/
On Facebook: Vino & Viny - Sugar Land
