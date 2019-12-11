Skip the big box stores, these 7 Sugar Land shops are perfect for any holiday gift

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Let’s be honest, wrapping gifts just takes so much time and can be a real pain. In this gift guide, we headed down to Sugar Land and found some really unique gifts that you don’t even have to put a bow on.

For the Yogi

Twists and in particular seated twists require abdominal strength for spinal rotation. Seated twists reduce tension in... Posted by Awakened Yoga Studio, Sugar Land, TX on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Sometimes the holidays can be a bit stressful. Why not help your loved one unwind with a beginners class to yoga? At Awakened Yoga, it’s more than just a studio, it’s a sigh of relief and a shoulder to lean on. They even greet you with warm hugs. They offer a variety of courses that are suitable for any age.

13745 Southwest Fwy

Sugar Land, Texas 77478

Website: awakenedyogastudio.com

On Facebook: Awakened Yoga Studio

For the Musician

The holidays are a perfect time to pick up a new hobby or try something new. Give the gift of music with music lessons. Groove Music School offers guitar, piano, voice and a wide variety of other musical instruments. Whether your musician is an expert or needs a little confidence boost, they offer courses for all types of talents.

5022-G HWY 90A

Sugar Land, TX 77498

Website: Groovemusicschool.com

On Facebook: GrooveMusicSchoolTX

For the Spiritual Individual

Not only are 139Made’s designs pretty awesome, but they have a cause behind their products. Based in Houston, this clothing company creates items based on Christian faith, expressing spiritual messages on their shirts. In fact the name came from a biblical verse. They even donate 10% of their sales to anti-human trafficking organizations.

Website: 139made.com/

On Facebook: 139Made

On Instagram: @139Made

For the Glitz and Glam Woman

Nothing says “I Love You” more than jewelry. At Rida Chhotani, their timeless and stylish pieces will add glitz and glam to any wardrobe. The online jeweler offers four lines of jewelry suitable for any taste. Their goal is to spread love, beauty and fashion all around the world.

Website: Ridachhotaniofficial.com

On Instagram: ridachhotaniofficial/

For all of your Friends

This place is more than just a gift shop. Magpies Gifts is committed to providing quality gifts at reasonable prices. At Magpies, you’ll find gifts for him, her, the kids and even for the home! It is locally owned and has been family operated since 1983.

4837 Sweetwater Blvd

Sugar Land, TX 77479

Website: magpiesgifts.com

On Facebook: Magpies Gifts

On Instagram: @Magpies_gifts

For the Kiddos

The kiddos are going to go crazy for this location! Majestkids Playland is an indoor playground located in Sugar Land that offers a play area for ages five and under and an obstacle course for five and older. Their attractions are open to the public every day and offer a variety of events throughout the year. You don’t even have to worry about wrapping this gift up.

14031 Southwest Fwy, Ste 620

Sugar Land, Texas

Website: majestkids.com

On Facebook: Majestkids Playland

For the Wine Enthusiasts

💥Calling all Pinot lovers!💥 • West Coast Pinot flight, starts today!! • $25 and equals a glass and a half. • Side-note on availability: we only have four bottles of the Ceritas, so once it’s gone, it’s gone. 😭 Posted by Vino & Vinyl - Sugar Land on Thursday, November 14, 2019

We’ve all been to a wine bar before, but this location is a game changer! Vino and Vinyl features small family-produced wines from California and around the world, craft beer, culinary-driven bistro food, and local artists, all while listening to vinyl. And if you’re a big wino, you can even pick up a wine membership.

15977 City Walk

Sugar Land, Texas

Website: vino-vinyl.com/

On Facebook: Vino & Viny - Sugar Land

US AFTER FINDING EVERYONE’S GIFTS