Give your next holiday meal a Latin twist with Goya Foods

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Goya Foods, Inc. is the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States and the premier source for authentic Latin cuisine.

If you’re looking for a perfect dish to serve up to your guests during the holidays, Goya products make it easy to impress everyone at the table.

Goya’s executive chef Fernando Desa takes us inside their beautiful kitchen in Brookshire, TX, for a lesson on how to add a Latin twist to your next holiday meal, including this simple recipe for warm butternut squash soup with coconut, that’s sure to give you a "taste of the tropics.”