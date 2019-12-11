4 festive holiday looks under $40 that will get you into the Christmas spirit
The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.
HOUSTON – Win best dressed at your next holiday party with the help of Goodwill Houston.
For more information, visit GoodwillHouston.org or give them a call at 713-692-6221.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.