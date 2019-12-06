A creative outlet for Houston-area children living with cancer

HOUSTON – Students in this art class are busy snapping photos and learning about photography.

While they are different in many ways, these students all share at least one thing in common, a cancer diagnosis.

The free classes are all part of the Pablove Shutterbugs program.

Pablove Shutterbugs student photographers take pictures outdoors.

Students are given cameras and meet weekly to learn new skills and explore their creativity and to focus on something other than their cancer treatments.

"They may have these great struggles in their lives, but they’ll learn how to deal with it with grace and express themselves and I think that’s really important,” said Sasha Dela, professional photographer and instructor with Pablove Shutterbugs.

The program is open to patients ages 6-18, who are currently living with cancer or have completed treatment.

The Pablove Foundation provides funding for pediatric cancer research.

Pablo Thrailkill Castelaz was diagnosed with bilateral Wilms Tumor, a rare form of childhood cancer in 2008. His family started The Pablove Foundation to honor his legacy.

Photographs from the Pablove Shutterbugs program will be on display at Winter Street Studios at Sawyer Yards on Friday, Dec. 6 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

