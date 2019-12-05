Outshine all your party guests with this fabulous top
Shine bright like a sequin top
Courtney’s Look
HOUSTON – Forget the sparkling jewels this holiday season. It’s all about the flashy top! This week Courtney pulled of her rose-gold toned sequin top that captures everyone’s attention.
- Top- Ulla Johnson sequin top purchased at Abejas
- Pants -Veronica Beard scuba leggings purchased at Nordstrom
- Accessories - Kendra Scott Earrings
- Shoes - Elaine Turner
Derrick’s Look
As for Derrick, he added a little pop to his clean look with some sage-colored jeans. Can we also talk about the details in his jacket! Pattern for days.
- Jacket -Indochino Blazer
- Shirt - UNIQLO stripe shirt
- Pocket- Macy’s Pocket Square
- Belt - Penny Luck Shoes
- Bottom - UNIQLO Sage Green Jeans
- Socks -Stance
