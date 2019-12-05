73ºF

Houston Life

Outshine all your party guests with this fabulous top

Shine bright like a sequin top

Carlos Hernandez, Digital Content Specialist

Courtney’s Look

HOUSTON – Forget the sparkling jewels this holiday season. It’s all about the flashy top! This week Courtney pulled of her rose-gold toned sequin top that captures everyone’s attention.

Derrick’s Look

As for Derrick, he added a little pop to his clean look with some sage-colored jeans. Can we also talk about the details in his jacket! Pattern for days.

