Instagram comedy queen Heather McMahan talks family, Farewell Tour and finding herself
Ahead of her sold-out show at House of Blues, the social media sensation stops by Houston Life to bring the laughs
HOUSTON – Heather McMahan is in town for her “Farewell Tour,” but her career is anything but over, in fact, it’s only taking off.
Aside from appearances in movies and on TV, McMahan’s social media game is exploding. With more than 400,000 followers and counting, fans can’t get enough of her upfront, honest humor.
We wanted to get to know more about McMahan, so we challenged her to a game of rapid fire.
Rapid Fire with Heather McMahan
FRIES OR TATER TOTS: OH, BOTH! CAN YOU DO BOTH? I WANT FRIES, TOTS, RANCH DRESSING!
BIGGEST PET PEEVE: WHEN PEOPLE DON’T GIVE ME AN ASSERTIVE HAND SHAKE BACK
LEAST FAVORITE CHORE: I’M TERRIBLE AT IRONING
MORNING, NOON OR NIGHT: OH HONEY, NOON BABY!
HEELS OR FLATS: HEELS
HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE YOU TO GET READY: UMM, 15 MINUTES
DO YOU SNORE: FOR SURE, YES! LIKE A FREIGHT TRAIN.
GIVING PRESENT OR GETTING PRESENTS: OH, GETTING PRESENTS ALWAYS!
BIGGEST FEAR: HEIGHTS AND RATS
GO-TO DANCE MOVE: I LIKE TO BUST DOWN THOTIANA
